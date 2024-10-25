Travis Etienne Injury: To be game-time decision

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Etienne (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Etienne missed Jacksonville's win over the Patriots in Week 7, and it looks like his status for Sunday's contest against the Packers will now come down to the wire. Leading up to Week 8 action Etienne has been a limited participant at practice, a pattern that seems likely to hold true on Friday's injury report, which will also reveal the starting running back's official game designation. Etienne seems destined to officially garner a 'questionable' label, though, and potentially for final word on his availability not to come until roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against Green Bay.