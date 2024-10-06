Travis Etienne News: Productive as receiver in win

Etienne rushed six times for 17 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 43 yards in the Jaguars' 37-34 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Etienne shook off a shoulder injury he dealt with during the week to open the game in his usual lead-back role, but it was backfield mate Tank Bigsby who ultimately was the standout performer of the two on the ground. Etienne was outgained by a 101-17 margin on the ground, although he did partly make up for it with a season-best receiving line. Nevertheless, with Bigsby now looking like the more explosive of the two backs for two consecutive games and also logging seven more carries than Etienne on Sunday, it appears the Jaguars' ground game might be in true flux heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Bears in London.