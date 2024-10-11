Travis Etienne News: Suiting up for London game

Etienne (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Etienne was limited in all three of Jacksonville's practices leading up to Sunday's game in London, but that was enough to earn him the green light. Despite being healthy enough to play, Etienne will likely be looking at a reduced workload due to the emergence of Tank Bigsby, who has rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games compared to Etienne's 67 rushing yards over that span.