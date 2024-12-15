Travis Etienne News: Ties season high of 85 total yards

Etienne rushed 14 times for 65 yards while catching four of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 32-25 loss to the Jets.

Etienne reclaimed the lead role from Tank Bigsby, finishing with an 18-11 edge in touches after being out-touched 19-8 by Bigsby against the Titans in Week 14. The week-to-week fluctuations limit both running backs' upside heading into an otherwise favorable Week 16 matchup against the Raiders. Etienne's 85 scrimmage yards against the Jets tied the season high he set back in Week 3 against the Bills.