Travis Kelce News: Garners 13 targets Friday

Kelce finished with seven receptions on 13 targets for 68 yards in Friday's 19-17 win over the Raiders.

Kelce led the Chiefs in targets while recording his second highest total in that category in the 2024 season. Friday's yards also marked the star's highest total since Week 9. Backup wide receiver Justin Watson vultured Patrick Mahomes' only passing touchdown in the win, which has been the story for Kelce's fantasy season through 12 games (two touchdowns). The 34-year-old still looks beastly with the ball in his hands, so the potential for a breakout performance is still in the cards for frustrated managers. Kelce posted a healthy 7-89-0 line against the Chargers in Week 4, with the two teams set to face each other against next Sunday at Arrowhead.