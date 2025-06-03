Trent Taylor Injury: Lands on IR

The 49ers placed Taylor (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Taylor signed a reserve/future contract with San Francisco in early January, but the move to IR means he'll likely be out for the entire 2025 campaign. It's not clear what type of injury the receiver is dealing with, though he wasn't expected to be a major part of the team's wideout corps this season. Taylor spent most of last year on San Francisco's practice squad and caught one pass for 11 yards across the two games he saw action in with the 49ers.