Trenton Irwin headshot

Trenton Irwin News: Healthy scratch Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 9:14am

Irwin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh.

Irwin had frequently been a healthy inactive early this season, but he saw more opportunity when Tee Higgins was out with an injury Weeks 8 to 10. With Higgins back in Week 11, though, Irwin logged just three offensive snaps, and he won't play at all Week 13 following the Bengals' bye. With Charlie Jones (groin) also inactive Sunday, rookie Isaiah Williams could be asked to handle punts and may also get a few opportunities on offense.

Trenton Irwin
Cincinnati Bengals
