Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs Injury: Could return for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that the extra rest following the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game win the Giants on Thursday could help Diggs (groin) be available for Week 14 against the Bengals on Monday, Dec. 9, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs has missed the Cowboys' last two games due to a groin injury. His chances to return for Week 14 would significantly increase if he's able to log some full practices in the lead up to that game. In the 10 regular-season games prior to his injury, Diggs logged 37 tackles (30 solo) and eight pass defenses (including two interceptions).

Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now