Trevor Lawrence Injury: Listed as questionable, expected to play

Lawrence (left shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union, Lawrence -- who is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder -- appeared to look much more comfortable while getting his throws in at practice Friday, with the QB expected to play Sunday. Meanwhile, Michael DiRocco of ESPN relays that head coach Doug Pederson indicated Friday that if Lawrence -- who had a good week of practice -- is active this weekend, he'll have no limitations in his first game action since Nov. 3. Final confirmation of Lawrence's Week 13 availability is slated to arrive prior to the first wave of games Sunday, with the Jaguars kicking off at 1:00 ET.