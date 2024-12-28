Trey McBride News: Rollercoaster night in loss
McBride brought in 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 13-9 loss to the Rams on Saturday night.
McBride paced the Cardinals in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also finally scoring his first receiving touchdown of the season on a one-yard grab to cap off the first drive of the second half. However, the star tight end also had a Kyler Murray pass bounce off his helmet just short of the goal line with 42 seconds remaining, leading to a game-sealing interception. McBride crossed both the 100-catch and 1,000-yard mark for the season with Saturday's stellar output, which included a co-season-high reception tally. McBride and the Cardinals close out the season at home against the 49ers in Week 18.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now