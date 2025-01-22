Trey Palmer News: Takes step back in second season

Palmer brought in 12 of 22 targets for 172 yards and one touchdown while adding 14 kickoff-return yards and 136 punt-return yards across 15 regular-season games in 2024.

Palmer had put together a solid rookie 2023 campaign in which he'd appeared in all 17 regular-season games and generated a 39-385-3 receiving line while adding 22 rushing yards on three attempts. However, despite Chris Godwin's season-ending ankle injury in Week 7 and Mike Evans' three-game absence with a hamstring injury, Palmer saw a big dip in production from scrimmage in his second season. On a positive note, Palmer was deployed as a returner for the first time and was effective running back punts, and he'll have an opportunity to make his case for reverting to a larger complementary role this offseason as he prepares to play out the third season of his rookie contract in 2025.