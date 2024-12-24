NFL Waiver Wire: Week 17 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

O'Connell represents the least exciting option listed at the position due to a relative lack of strong skill-position players coupled with a conservative offensive scheme. He's shown glimpses of fantasy intrigue despite those factors, though an ugly low-scoring Week 17 matchup with the Saints seems likely.

The Jaguars haven't been afraid to let Jones air the ball out, probably because they're not worried about the result. While he's made plenty of mistakes, he does deserve credit for locking into Brian Thomas as his top playmaker by frequently targeting him. That has led to decent results heading into a matchup against an injured Titans' secondary that's been vulnerable both through the air and on the ground in recent weeks.

Rush took some time to settle in as the Cowboys' starter, but he's started to improve his efficiency and has been trusted to take to the air more. The primary problem for him in Week 17 is a matchup against the Eagles, who have generally held traditional pocket passers in check for fantasy purposes.

Congratulations to all subscribers who made it to their league finals. Hopefully, this article won't be necessary for most of you as you set your lineup for the last week of most fantasy leagues. But as always, there's some chaos with change of roles and injuries and we've got you covered with some deep dive waiver options at each position.

Quarterback

Cooper Rush – 7% ESPN

Mac Jones – 2% ESPN

Aidan O'Connell – 3% ESPN

Kenny Pickett – 0% ESPN

Tanner McKee – 0% ESPN

I wouldn't be eager to start either of Pickett or McKee in a fantasy championship, but it's worth noting the quarterback situation in Philly. Jalen Hurts has a concussion and the Eagles could opt to give him extra time to recover with their chances of the NFC top seed all but gone. Pickett lists a reasonably-sized sample of being a subpar NFL QB, and was far from spectacular in relief during Week 16 before suffering a rib injury. McKee is a complete unknown and should only be an option in the most desperate of situations.

Running Back

Antonio Gibson – 16% ESPN

Antonio Gibson had a costly lost fumble on a backward pass attempt in New England's loss to the Bills in Week 16, which prompted coach Jerod Mayo to say he's considering switching the running back depth chart. There's no guarantee that will occur, though Gibson is among the better adds in deep leagues for those rostering Alvin Kamara (groin) or James Conner (knee).

DeeJay Dallas – 0% ESPN

Arizona is another wait-and-see situation. James Conner suffered a knee injury and has been given a chance to play in Week 17 against the Rams. Trey Benson was unable to practice all week before being inactive Week 16 and Emari Demercado (back) is on injured reserve. Even if Benson or Conner returns, Dallas should have a role and it's possible he's the starter based on how the injury news falls.

Jordan Mims – 0% ESPN

Mims surprisingly led the Saints' backfield in snaps and touches with Alvin Kamara (groin) sidelined. A large portion of that came in his role as a dump-off option as a receiver and negative game script for New Orleans. Kendre Miller would likely lead the backfield in a more typical contest, yet it certainly appears Mims is ahead of Jamaal Williams on the depth chart.

Rasheen Ali – 0% ESPN

Keaton Mitchell – 0% ESPN

Justice Hill (concussion) looks very unlikely to be cleared from concussion protocol in time for Baltimore's short week Christmas day showdown with the Texans. That leaves either Ali or Mitchell as the change-of-pace back behind Derrick Henry. Ali would seem to be the preference given that Mitchell was a healthy scratch the last three outings.

Kenny McIntosh – 0% ESPN

Both Kenneth Walker (ankle) and Zach Charbonnet (elbow) began the week on the injury report. Walker seems to be in true danger of missing Thursday's game against Chicago while Charbonnet looks more likely to suit up. Follow the news, but there's at least a slim chance McIntosh enters Week 17 as Seattle's starting RB.

Wide Receiver

Kayshon Boutte – 4% ESPN

Boutte has popped at different points this season, and Week 16 was his best performance yet. He's earned at least six targets over six of his last eight games while topping 40 yards four times. That's not outstanding production, though Boutte has at least shown some rapport with Drake Maye.

Jalen Coker – 4% ESPN

A lot of what was said about Boutte can apply to Coker. He holds a consistent role in the Carolina offense (at least five targets from four of five), though the question is the resulting level of production. Coker has twice managed long TDs while also being limited to under 45 yards three other times.

Parker Washington – 4% ESPN

Washington has operated as the Jaguars' second receiver behind Brian Thomas. Thomas has operated as the primary playmaker and Mac Jones' ability to sustain two wideouts is certainly questionable. Nevertheless, Washington is a decent FLEX option in deeper PPR leagues having posted nine and 11 points during the last two games.

Malik Washington – 1% ESPN

Washington was on the field for a season-high 86 percent of offensive snaps in Week 16 without Jaylen Waddle (ankle). Waddle didn't practice leading up to that contest, so his status is seemingly still in question for Week 17. The Browns have been weak against opposing passing attacks this season, so Washington could be in for a decent performance if he remains Miami's WR2.

Trey Palmer – 1% ESPN

Ryan Miller – 0% ESPN

Sterling Shepard (hamstring) exited Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the third quarter and his status is uncertain. Miller benefitted the most in terms of snaps, yet Palmer was more involved for targets. Palmer offers more upside if he can secure a role, but that's unclear at this point. The Tampa offense ultimately runs through its backs as well as Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, leaving Palmer and Miller as risky options even if Shepard can't go.

Olamide Zaccheaus – 0% ESPN

We shouldn't chase Zacchaeus' Week 16 performance against the Eagles, but he could be the last option standing among Washington's wide receiver corps after Terry McLaurin. Noah Brown (torso) is out until the postseason and Dyami Brown left Week 16 with a tweaked knee. Zaccheaus vacuumed up eight targets and could be in for another prominent role Week 17 against a subpar Atlanta secondary.

Tight End

Tyler Conklin – 17% ESPN

Conklin had disappeared from the Jets' offense for a significant portion of the season, though he's rebounded to record at least three catches for 30 yards in three straight outings. Those aren't spectacular numbers, but a six-point floor for a streaming tight end option is reasonable.

Brenton Strange – 21% ESPN

Strange should be on all dynasty radars by now, yet his hopes to close out 2024 are slightly more complicated. As we've covered, the Jacksonville offense flows through Brian Thomas with Parker Washington the secondary option. Asking Mac Jones to prop up even Washington is risky, let alone Strange. And we've seen that in Strange's boxscores.

Tyler Higbee – 0% ESPN

Higbee logged 18 percent of offensive snaps in his 2024 debut Week 16, though both of his targets came inside the 20. His role will presumably tick up a bit during Week 17, as should his targets. If Matthew Stafford continues to look for Higbee in key areas of the field, he'd be a workable streaming option.