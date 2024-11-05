Fantasy Football
Trey Palmer

Trey Palmer News: Two catches in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Palmer secured two of four targets for 33 yards and returned two punts for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Palmer generated modest production despite the Buccaneers' multiple wide receiver absences and his 49 percent snap share. The second-year wideout did record both of his catches on Tampa Bay's late-fourth-quarter game-tying drive, but he's yet to top three receptions or Monday's 33 yards in any contest heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the 49ers .

Trey Palmer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
