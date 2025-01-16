Trishton Jackson News: Inks futures deal with Arizona

The Cardinals signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Jackson earned a spot on the Vikings' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, though he played just 12 snaps (10 on offense, two on special teams) across two regular-season games. He was waived off the Vikings' 53-man roster Oct. 20, and while he opted to stay in Minnesota on the practice squad, he was not elevated to the active roster for the rest of the 2024 campaign. Under a futures contract, Jackson will be on the Cardinals' 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12. He'll have the opportunity to work with the coaching staff during OTAs, minicamp and training camp in the hopes of earning a spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season.