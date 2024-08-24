DFS NFL: Saturday Preseason Preview

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The preseason is nearing its conclusion, but we still have a solid day of games ahead of us Saturday with a few additional games Sunday. We have six games to work with Saturday, with kickoff coming at 1 p.m. EDT. Even fewer starters will play than in the first few weeks, so prepare to dig deep into depth charts when submitting your lineup.

As covered by our articles from the opening week of the preseason, the roster requirements on both FD and DK are the same: 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX and 1 DST. On FD, all players cost $6,000 and on DK $5,500. The preseason is time for teams to evaluate younger players and players on the roster bubble, so this article won't be filled with stars. It will be based primarily on which players project to get the most playing time combined with some skill evaluation.

Quarterback

Ben DiNucci vs. Carolina

The Bills are shorthanded at quarterback with Mitch Trubisky (knee) and Shane Buechele (neck) both sidelined. Coach Sean McDermott also said that Josh Allen won't play, meaning DiNucci is in line to play most of the game. He's barely played through the first two exhibition contests, but he's had some reasonable success in past preseasons and was also one of the more prolific passers in the XFL in 2023.

Trey Lance vs. Los Angeles Chargers

We don't have any news regarding Dallas' quarterback situation as of Friday night, so keep an eye out for any news updates prior to locking him into the lineup. We presumably won't see Dak Prescott, which means we'll see plenty of Lance. He showed what he could do with that in the second week of the preseason, when he delivered for more than 200 total yards, 44 of which came on the ground.

Running Back

Boston Scott at Houston

We zeroed in on the Rams last weekend with mixed success. While performance isn't guaranteed, usage has been concentrated. Coach Sean McVay went out of his way to say that Scott would shoulder a heavy workload, which is likely to be more than we can say for most books available Saturday.

Rasheen Ali at Green Bay

There are no confirmed reports out of Baltimore, so this is just an attempt at protecting touches, but there is logic to Ali seeing a lot of work Saturday. He has missed most of training camp and the preseason and is now reportedly on the roster bubble. Coach John Harbaugh also noted that Justice Hill is locked into both a roster spot and role, meaning we shouldn't expect to see him or Derrick Henry. That combination should line things up for Ali to see the field plenty.

Emanuel Wilson vs. Baltimore

By process of elimination, we should see Wilson carry a heavy workload Friday. It would be a surprise to see Josh Jacobs play, and if he does it certainly won't be extensive. Meanwhile, both AJ Dillon (shoulder) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) are banged up. That leaves Wilson and Ellis Merriweather as names to consider at running back.

Sione Vaki at Pittsburgh

This analysis can actually be about skill, and one in particular. Vaki caught four passes out of the backfield last weekend, and he should have a similar as he looks to firmly lock in his roster spot.

Also Consider: Kimani Vidal at DAL

Wide Receiver

Jordan Whittington at Houston

Whittington has been a star of the preseason, as he leads the league in receptions and is fifth in yards. That's not necessarily a good way to predict what will happen, but as the Rams are one of the more reliable teams to bet on roles in the preseason.

Ryan Flournoy vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Cowboys have been an interesting depth chart to watch as CeeDee Lamb continues to hold out while Brandin Cooks (knee) has been out for the last week or so. Flournoy showed the ability to benefit to this point, but Jalen Cropper is another player who has received positive reviews and could get some playing time with the chance for a roster spot or practice squad consideration.

Trishton Jackson at Philadelphia

Jackson is one of the top stories in Minnesota camp. He still is unlikely to matter for fantasy purposes after Saturday, but he should be motivated to turn in one more strong showing to ensure his impressive rise up the depth chart sticks. Like Whittington, he's also been a statistical standout, catching two touchdowns while totaling seven catches for 139 yards.

Tight End

Cade Stover vs. Los Angeles Rams

Tight end is particularly ugly, so picking someone who should be guaranteed snaps in the hopes of some targets is likely the optimal way to go. Stover fits that. Even though he was shut out on the stat sheet last week, he played 22 offensive snaps. He also had strong production in the first week of preseason action. That combination makes Stover a worthwhile dart throw.

Defense/Special Teams

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers

The Packers have shown no desire to be competitive this preseason and have among the worst backup quarterback situations in the league. The danger is that they run the ball a ton, which shortens the game and lessens the potential for sacks and turnovers.

Also Consider: Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.