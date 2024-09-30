Troy Andersen Injury: Day-to-day with knee issue

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Monday that Andersen is day-to-day with a knee injury, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen logged a monster performance before exiting with a knee issue in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Saints, racking up 17 total tackles and a pick-six. The third-year linebacker's practice participation throughout the week will provide a better indication of his potential Week 5 availability, but it appears he avoided a serious injury.