Troy Andersen headshot

Troy Andersen Injury: Estimated as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 30, 2024

Andersen (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters earlier Monday that Andersen was day-to-day with this knee injury, so it's no surprise he was listed as a non-participant on the team's practice estimation. If the 25-year-old can't upgrade to at least limited participation Tuesday or Wednesday, it'll be tough for him to suit up for Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Buccaneers.

Troy Andersen
Atlanta Falcons
