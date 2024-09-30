Troy Andersen Injury: Estimated as DNP

Andersen (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters earlier Monday that Andersen was day-to-day with this knee injury, so it's no surprise he was listed as a non-participant on the team's practice estimation. If the 25-year-old can't upgrade to at least limited participation Tuesday or Wednesday, it'll be tough for him to suit up for Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Buccaneers.