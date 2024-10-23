Troy Andersen Injury: Limited in return to practice

Andersen (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Falcons' injury report Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Andersen has missed the Falcons' last three games due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Saints. He's been unable to practice since the injury, so his ability to participate in Wednesday's session -- albeit in limited fashion -- is a good step in the right direction for the 2022 second-round pick. Andersen's practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status ahead of Atlanta's Week 8 game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.