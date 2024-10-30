Troy Andersen Injury: Opens week with limited work
Andersen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Andersen has missed each of the Falcons' last four games due to a knee injury sustained in the team's Week 4 win over the Saints. He practiced in a limited fashion last week and has begun Atlanta's new week of practice as a limited participant once again. His participation Thursday and Friday is likely the best indication of whether he can return in Week 9, when the Falcons host the Cowboys.
