Troy Andersen Injury: Opens week with limited work

Andersen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen has missed each of the Falcons' last four games due to a knee injury sustained in the team's Week 4 win over the Saints. He practiced in a limited fashion last week and has begun Atlanta's new week of practice as a limited participant once again. His participation Thursday and Friday is likely the best indication of whether he can return in Week 9, when the Falcons host the Cowboys.