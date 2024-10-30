Fantasy Football
Troy Andersen

Troy Andersen Injury: Opens week with limited work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Andersen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen has missed each of the Falcons' last four games due to a knee injury sustained in the team's Week 4 win over the Saints. He practiced in a limited fashion last week and has begun Atlanta's new week of practice as a limited participant once again. His participation Thursday and Friday is likely the best indication of whether he can return in Week 9, when the Falcons host the Cowboys.

Troy Andersen
Atlanta Falcons
