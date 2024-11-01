Troy Andersen Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Andersen (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen upgraded to full participation Friday after beginning the Falcons' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions. However, his questionable designation suggests that he's still dealing with his knee injury in some capacity and could miss his fifth consecutive game Sunday. If Andersen can't play through the issue in Week 9, expect Nate Landman to serve as one of Atlanta's top inside linebackers.