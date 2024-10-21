Troy Andersen Injury: Returning to practice this week

Andersen (knee) is expected to begin practicing Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Andersen has missed the Falcons' last three games after sustaining a knee injury in Atlanta's Week 4 win over the Saints. However, Ledbetter's report Monday suggests Andersen has a chance to suit up as soon as Week 8. The Montana State product's practice participation throughout the week will provide the best indication of whether he can return for Sunday's divisional matchup in Tampa Bay.