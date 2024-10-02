Troy Andersen Injury: Won't play in Week 5

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Wednesday that Anderson (knee) won't play in Thursday night's matchup against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The third-year linebacker will not suit up for the Falcons' Week 5 divisional matchup after sustaining a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Week 4's win over the Saints. Andersen has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses through the Falcons' first four contests, racking up 44 total tackles and one pick-six. Expect JD Bertrand to see more work with Atlanta's first-team defense in Andersen's stead.