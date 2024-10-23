Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Listed as limited for practice return

Tagovailoa (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins designated him Wednesday to return from injured reserve and reportedly expect Tagovailoa to clear concussion protocol before Sunday's game against Arizona. He'll likely upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday, and Furones notes that Tagovailoa was sharp during Wednesday's practice, which led to some optimistic comments from Tyreek Hill. The superstar wideout told reporters "we're back, baby" and saidfantasy managers should "start me this week.".