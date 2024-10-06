Ty Chandler News: Bottled up by Jets

Chandler rushed the ball 14 times for 30 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jets. He added two receptions on two targets for nine yards.

Chandler had the chance to serve as Minnesota's lead back for three quarters in Sunday's win with Aaron Jones suffering a hip injury. Positively, he accounted for 14 of the 18 rushing attempts after setting aside Jones' touches. However, he lost a goal-line touch to C.J. Ham in the second quarter. Chandler's long-term fantasy usefulness is also unclear with the Vikings heading into a Week 6 bye.