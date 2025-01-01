Ty Chandler News: Five carries in Week 17

Chandler rushed five times for 7 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers.

Chandler barely saw any playing time behind Aaron Jones (quad) and Cam Akers in Sunday's matchup against Green Bay. The 26-year-old running back played just seven of the Vikings' 72 offensive snaps in the contest, though his five rushing attempts marked his highest carry total since Week 5. Chandler was extremely inefficient with his opportunities, averaging just 1.4 yards per carry. Heading into a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Lions, the North Carolina product remains far off the fantasy radar.