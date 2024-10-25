Ty Chandler News: Just two snaps on offense

Chandler played just two snaps on offense and didn't have a carry or target in Thursday's loss to the Rams.

It was thought that Chandler would get a significant number of touches in the backfield to keep Aaron Jones fresh this season, but that hasn't been the case the last two games. Chandler has played just eight snaps on offense the past two games. He's likely to be more involved in the second half of the season and the Vikings won't hesitate to give him a large role if Jones is hurt, but he may be a distant second option in the meantime.