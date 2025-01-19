Ty Chandler News: Meager role late in season

Chandler finished the 2024 season with 56 carries for 156 yards and six reception for 42 yards in 17 games.

Chandler had an odd season as began the year as the backup to Aaron Jones and even had a big game. He had ten carries for 82 yards in Week 2. He quickly lost the backup role after Minnesota traded for Cam Akers in Week 6. Chandler had just 12 carries for 31 yards in the final 11 regular season games, but still kept his kickoff return role. The odd part was he didn't appear to lose his role for any noticeable reason (he didn't fumble or commit obvious errors) and the Vikings had praised him early in the season. With Akers set to be an unrestricted free agent, Chandler enters the offseason as the backup but it's a mystery how the Vikings value him on the depth chart.