Ty Chandler News: Small workload in win

Chandler had three carries for five yards and one reception for eight yards in Sunday's win at Green Bay.

Aaron Jones was on a roll early in the game and finished with 22 carries for 93 yards rushing along with four receptions for 46 yards. Chandler played just eight snaps on offense compared to 56 for Jones. The Vikings likely stuck with Jones while he was hot, and his return to Green Bay may have been a factor as well. Either way, Chandler will likely get a larger share of the workload in most games, but is a clear second option behind Jones.