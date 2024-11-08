Tylan Wallace News: Tops 100 yards for first time

Wallace caught each of his three targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in a 35-34 win over the Bengals on Thursday.

Mostly known as a punt returner, Wallace has yet to play more than 20 snaps on offense in a game this season and typically gets just 5-15 outside of blowout situations. That was again the case Thursday night, with his percent snap share ranking third among Baltimore wideouts, but he made a huge impact on the game when he took a short pass for an 84-yard TD with some incredible footwork along the left sideline early in the third quarter. He then had a 20-yard gain on the first play of Baltimore's next drive, his third and final catch of the game. Despite the primetime heroics, Wallace figures to be limited to punt returns and a depth role on offense Week 11 at Pittsburgh, as the Ravens have a deep group of WRs with four other guys that have considerable experience as NFL starters.