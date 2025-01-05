Tyler Allgeier News: Closes season with 69 total yards

Allgeier rushed nine times for 52 yards and brought in both targets for 17 yards in the Falcons' 44-38 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Allgeier worked in his usual complementary role behind Bijan Robinson, who rushed for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns in the close loss. Allgeier's involvement on the ground represented a nice boost from the three carries he'd tallied in Week 17 against the Commanders, and his rushing yardage total was his second highest over the last six games. Allgeier projects to head into 2025, a contract year, in the same role he filled the last two seasons.