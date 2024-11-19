Tyler Allgeier News: Minuscule outing in blowout loss

Allgeier didn't record a rushing attempt and caught his only target for minus-one yard during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

Allgeier's lone touch came on the Falcons' first drive, and he recorded only four offensive snaps the entire game. Bijan Robinson dominated the playing time early on, and Atlanta shifted to a pass-happy script after falling behind by double-digits. Rookie Jase McClellan handled all of the garbage-time work. Allgeier remains a solid insurance piece for Robinson, but the former's production as a backup has been sporadic.