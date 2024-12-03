Fantasy Football
Tyler Allgeier News: Modest production in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Allgeier rushed eight times for 16 yards and caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

Allgeier couldn't find any room to operate, and the Falcons' offense as a whole struggled to move the ball consistently. The third-year running back has totaled 50 scrimmage yards in four games this season, but his production has been sporadic as a backup. Allgeier remains a valuable insurance piece for those rostering Bijan Robinson, but the former doesn't have much standalone value.

