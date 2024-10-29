Tyler Allgeier News: Modest production in win

Allgeier rushed 12 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Buccaneers.

Allgeier played 22 of the Falcons' 62 offensive snaps Sunday, well behind starter Bijan Robinson who was on the field for 42 snaps. Despite the lopsided playing time in favor of Robinson, the 24-year-old earned a near-even split in carries with Robinson, handling 12 carries to Robinson's 13 attempts on the ground. Allgeier was not involved in the passing game, while Robinson saw seven targets against the Buccaneers. Going forward, he'll continue to operate as the backup and hold minimal standalone value, though he would get a major boost if Robinson were to miss time down the stretch. The Falcons are set to host the Cowboys in Week 9.