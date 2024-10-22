Tyler Allgeier News: Reverts to minor role in Week 7

Allgeier rushed five times for 36 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Seahawks.

After a season-best performance (18 rushes for 105 yards and a TD) last week against Carolina, Allgeier reverted to his usual reserve role. He played only 16 offensive snaps in the blowout loss, his fewest since Week 3, and Allgeier's six touches was his lowest mark since Week 1. Allgeier's performance against the Panthers looks like an outlier, but the backup running back still has fantasy value as an insurance policy for Bijan Robinson.