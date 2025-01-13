Tyler Badie News: Two carries in wild-card loss

Badie rushed twice for eight yards in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round loss to the Bills.

Badie played just three of the Broncos' 42 offensive snaps in his first game back from a long stint on injured reserve due to a back injury suffered in Week 4. The 24-year-old running back missed the remainder of the regular season, finishing the year with just 11 carries for 86 yards while catching all three of his targets for minus-2 yards. Badie also lost one fumble in his three games played. The Missouri product remains under contract for the 2025 season, and he'll likely compete with fellow running backs Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime next season while Javonte Williams could be headed out of Denver as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Broncos could, however, choose to sign a free agent running back this offseason or address the position in the draft, adding more competition ahead of the 2025 campaign.