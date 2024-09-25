Tyler Badie: Signs with Broncos roster

Badie signed to Denver's 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Badie earned a permanent spot on the roster with an excellent performance in the 26-7 Week 3 win over the Buccaneers, rushing nine times for 70 yards. That outing coupled with 16 rushing yards in Week 2 were enough to make Badie the team's leading rusher among running backs this season. He'll likely continue to work in a platoon with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin in Week 4 against the Jets, and likely beyond.