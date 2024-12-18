Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Boyd headshot

Tyler Boyd Injury: Opens week with DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Boyd (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Boyd also opened Week 15 prep with a DNP due to a foot injury before upgrading to full participation Thursday and ultimately logging 39 yards in a loss to the Bengals this past Sunday. It's possible the slot receiver will follow a similar pattern ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, but Boyd won't be a recommended fantasy option either way considering he has reached 40 receiving yards only twice all season and hasn't scored a touchdown.

Tyler Boyd
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now