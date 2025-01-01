Tyler Conklin Injury: Misses practice with calf issue

Conklin (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Conklin is coming off arguably his best game of the season, as he caught all eight targets for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 17 versus Buffalo. The veteran tight end appears to have picked up a calf injury, however, and he'll likely need to return to practice by the end of the week in order to be able to suit up in the Jets' season finale Sunday versus Miami. If Conklin's calf injury ultimately prevents him from playing, Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah would both be likely to get more offensive snaps against the Dolphins.