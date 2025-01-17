Tyler Higbee News: Ready for divisional round

Higbee (chest) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game in Philadelphia, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Higbee was forced out in the second quarter of Monday's wild-card win versus the Vikings due to a chest injury that required a visit to the hospital. Fortunately for the tight end, he was able to travel back to Los Angeles with his teammates, and he followed up a limited listing Wednesday with a capped session Thursday and full practice to cap the week, thereby clearing him for the second round of the playoffs. Higbee may find the sledding tough Sunday against an Eagles defense that has conceded the fewest YPT (5.71) to opposing TEs this season.