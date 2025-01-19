Fantasy Football
Tyler Johnson News: Healthy scratch in divisional round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the Eagles.

Johnson was also a healthy scratch for Monday's 27-9 wild-card win over the Vikings. The 2020 fifth-round pick saw significant playing time earlier in the year when wideouts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were injured. But, he caught just five passes over the final eight weeks of the regular season, and four of these receptions came in the regular-season finale when the Rams rested Kupp and Nacua. With Johnson sidelined, Nacua, Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith will serve as the active wideouts for Los Angeles on Sunday.

