Tyler Johnson News: Invisible in loss

Johnson failed to record a target and played 11 snaps on offense during Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers.

For the first time this season, Johnson was completely blanked on the stat sheet, a week after failing to secure his lone target in a loss to the Bears. Even with Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee) out, Johnson's role has steadily reduced as Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington have commanded the majority of Matthew Stafford's attention among wideouts. With Kupp potentially returning after the Rams' Week 6 bye and Nacua returning shortly after, Johnson's already limited role will likely continue to be reduced down in the coming weeks.