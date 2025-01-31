Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Johnson headshot

Tyler Johnson News: Modest numbers as a backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Johnson caught 26 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown during the 2024 regular season.

Given the Rams' injury woes for much of the season, Johnson's second season with the team bore more fruit, as he was on the field for 345 snaps on offense and held his own when pressed into significant action, including a 5-79-0 line in the Week 1 opener against the Lions. The Rams have a lot of questions in the offseason at wide receiver, with Cooper Kupp a candidate for trade or release and Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Johnson all unrestricted free agents, but Johnson's budding role may entice the Rams to give him another shot to work alongside Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith.

Tyler Johnson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now