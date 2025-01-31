Tyler Johnson News: Modest numbers as a backup

Johnson caught 26 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown during the 2024 regular season.

Given the Rams' injury woes for much of the season, Johnson's second season with the team bore more fruit, as he was on the field for 345 snaps on offense and held his own when pressed into significant action, including a 5-79-0 line in the Week 1 opener against the Lions. The Rams have a lot of questions in the offseason at wide receiver, with Cooper Kupp a candidate for trade or release and Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Johnson all unrestricted free agents, but Johnson's budding role may entice the Rams to give him another shot to work alongside Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith.