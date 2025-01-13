Fantasy Football
Tyler Johnson headshot

Tyler Johnson News: Not playing in wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's NFC wild-card game against the Vikings, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Johnson tied a season high with 49 offensive snap during the Rams' regular-season finale against the Seahawks due to both Pakua Nacua and Cooper Kupp being sidelined for rest purposes, and Johnson finished the game with four catches (on seven targets) for 35 yards and one touchdown. Johnson will observe Monday's game in street clothes, though he could be active for the Rams' divisional-round game if they beat the Vikings.

