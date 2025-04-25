Fantasy Football
Tyler Shough News: New franchise QB in New Orleans?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Saints selected Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 40th overall.

New Orleans has been linked to this quarterback class of late, especially with Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder issue. The Saints were able to play this out very well and land the No.3 quarterback off the board without having to sacrifice draft capital. Shough had a circuitous route to get to this moment. Once painted as the heir apparent to Justin Herbert at Oregon, Shough battled several injuries in Eugene and transferred to Texas Tech, where unfortunate injury luck followed. He made 13 starts over three seasons in Lubbock before transferring to his final stop, Louisville. Shough managed to stay healthy and showed what he can do, throwing for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 starts. Obviously, Shough is an older quarterback prospect who will turn 26 as a rookie. Injuries prevented him from showing his talent until his seventh year in college. He has a prototypical frame (6-foot-5, 219 pounds) with good arm strength and processing ability. His age suggests he doesn't have a ton of runway to develop on the bench, but in New Orleans where there is an uncertain quarterback situation, there is a chance Shough takes over as soon as this year.

Tyler Shough
New Orleans Saints
