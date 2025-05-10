Tyler Shough News: Opportunity for QB1 role as rookie

Shough is lined up to be the Saints' starting quarterback next season after Derek Carr (shoulder) announced his retirement Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coming into the weekend, there were already questions about Carr's potential availability for the 2025 campaign due to the veteran quarterback's shoulder issue, and his decision to retire has left the Saints with a QB room featuring Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Rattler struggled as a rookie last year, completing just 57 percent of his passes while posting a 4:5 TD:INT, but he did rush for 146 yards on just 18 carries and could get a chance to begin the season as the starter behind center given that he is the most experienced of the group. However, Shough should at least have the opportunity to battle for the Week 1 starting role and may be the favorite for the job after the Saints took him the second round of April's NFL Draft. Though he's an NFL rookie, Shough is 26 years old, so New Orleans has little incentive to stash him on the bench for development purposes, but there's always a possibility the organization brings in a more experienced quarterback via free agency or trade.