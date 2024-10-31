Tyreek Hill Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice

Hill was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a foot injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

On the Dolphins' first Week 9 injury report issued Wednesday, Hill's absence from practice was attributed to rest, but a day later, the team is citing a lingering foot injury as the reason behind the wideout's reps being capped. Assuming Hill's limitations Thursday were maintenance-related and not the result of him aggravating the lingering foot issue during practice, he should be fine to handle a full snap load in this Sunday's game in Buffalo. However, whether or not Hill carries a designation into that contest may hinge on what he's able to do at Friday's practice.