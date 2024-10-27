Tyreek Hill News: Ready to play Sunday

Hill (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

A late-week addition to the Dolphins' injury report, Hill was a limited participant at practices Thursday, then sat out Friday's session entirely. Despite carrying a questionable tag into the weekend, Hill didn't seem to be at any major risk of sitting out against Arizona, as head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that he was optimistic the star wideout would be ready to play Sunday. As expected, Hill has now been officially cleared to play and should see a big boost in his fantasy prospects with the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), who will start after returning to practice this week and being activated from injured reserve. During Tagovailoa's four-game absence, Hill averaged just 3.5 catches and 41.0 yards from scrimmage per contest and failed to score a touchdown while he was on the receiving end of substandard quarterback play from the likes of Skylar Thompson, Tyler Huntley (shoulder) and Tim Boyle.