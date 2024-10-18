Tyson Campbell Injury: On track to play Sunday

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Campbell (hamstring) is expected to come off IR and play Sunday versus the Patriots in London "barring any setbacks," Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Pederson said Campbell has "had a good week of preparation." The 2021 second-round pick is coming off back-to-back limited practices, and he's now had roughly two weeks of practice to ramp up his activity level. Once fully recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained Week 1, Campbell will resume working as Jacksonville's top cornerback.