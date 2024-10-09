Tyson Campbell Injury: Ready to practice

The Jaguars designated Campbell (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

As a result of the transaction, Campbell will be eligible to resume practicing Wednesday, as the Jaguars will have a 21-day window to add him back to the 53-man roster. The Georgia product suffered the hamstring injury in the team's season-opening loss to the Dolphins, but once healthy he'll reclaim duties as the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback. Though Campbell will be eligible to play Sunday against the Bears in London, head coach Doug Pederson told John Shipley of SI.com that the cornerback is more likely to return for a Week 7 game against New England.