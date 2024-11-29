Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Set to return for Week 13

Nwosu (quadriceps) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Nwosu has been on the Seahawks' injured reserve since straining his quadriceps in Week 5 against the Giants. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and after starting the week with consecutive limited practices, Nwosu finished off strong with a full practice Friday. His lack of an injury designation indicates that the Seahawks should activate Nwosu off IR ahead of Sunday's game.